Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the August 15th total of 60,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
In other news, Director Krystal Murphy Nelson acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,811.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,450 shares in the company, valued at $573,809.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,865 shares of company stock valued at $75,771. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRIM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 13.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 234,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 7.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Northrim BanCorp during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Northrim BanCorp during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.
Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $33.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.75%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.
About Northrim BanCorp
Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.
See Also: Understanding Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.