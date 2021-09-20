Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 853,800 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the August 15th total of 585,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NFBK traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $16.37. The company had a trading volume of 241,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,027. The firm has a market cap of $831.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.78. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.64 million. On average, analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $152,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,251 shares in the company, valued at $696,296.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFBK. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the first quarter worth approximately $7,544,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,651,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,805,000 after purchasing an additional 117,731 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the second quarter valued at $1,355,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,744,000 after acquiring an additional 72,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,794,000 after acquiring an additional 71,819 shares during the last quarter. 56.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

