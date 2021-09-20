NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Sells 11,639 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 706,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,639 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 1.3% of NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $35,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $80,000.

BATS JPST opened at $50.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.73.

