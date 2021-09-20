NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Increases Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 190,151 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 2.7% of NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $76,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $439,000. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 399.0% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,938 shares of company stock worth $41,349,429 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH opened at $412.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $388.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $416.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $400.07. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $289.64 and a one year high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 target price for the company. Stephens upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.04.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

