NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $8.70 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $39.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.17. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The company has a market cap of $331.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.42.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.