NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,239 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,136 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up approximately 1.0% of NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $26,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,066,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Intuit by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Intuit by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $554.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $540.47 and its 200 day moving average is $467.13. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $295.37 and a fifty-two week high of $582.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.31 billion, a PE ratio of 73.90, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.55.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,895.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,447 shares of company stock worth $33,808,533 in the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.