NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Acquires 31,999 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 117,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,999 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $13,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Harbor Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $560,000. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $123.48 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $86.03 and a 12-month high of $127.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.03 and a 200-day moving average of $114.91.

