Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. AlphaValue raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.50.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $7.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day moving average of $6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.05. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $7.89.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.