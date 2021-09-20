Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. AlphaValue raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.50.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $7.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day moving average of $6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.05. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $7.89.
Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile
Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.
