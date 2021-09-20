Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 88.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 38.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 43.5% during the second quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 28.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the second quarter worth $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,717 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total value of $150,529.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,538.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JBSS stock opened at $81.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $935.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.14. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.00 and a 52-week high of $94.97.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.08). John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 6.96%.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 0.8%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

