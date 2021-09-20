Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Progyny by 46.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Progyny by 22.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Progyny by 346.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,782,000 after purchasing an additional 135,723 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Progyny by 225.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Progyny in the first quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $116,846.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,239,287.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $365,936.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,189,507 shares of company stock valued at $70,165,343 over the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $61.56 on Monday. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $66.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.89 and a 200 day moving average of $54.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 78.92 and a beta of 1.78.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

