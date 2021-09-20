Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,650 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INSM. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Insmed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 675.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000.

Get Insmed alerts:

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $26.78 on Monday. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $45.44. The company has a quick ratio of 9.81, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.25.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.72 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 105.70% and a negative net margin of 219.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

Insmed Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.