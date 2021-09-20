Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 380.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNDX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter.

SNDX opened at $19.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $962.83 million, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.25. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $27.85.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.30. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.26% and a negative net margin of 6,031.18%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Research analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on SNDX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

