Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UFPT. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in UFP Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in UFP Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of UFPT opened at $63.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.51 million, a PE ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.96. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $71.17.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $50.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.54%. Research analysts forecast that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of engineering products and components to customers in the aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer, electronics, and industrial markets. Its manufacturing operations include cutting, routing, molding, vacuum-forming, laminating, radio frequency and impulse welding, and assembling.

