Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,850 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DURECT by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,791,545 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,287,000 after buying an additional 631,869 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of DURECT by 879.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,198,385 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after buying an additional 3,769,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DURECT by 17.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,539,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after buying an additional 520,366 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of DURECT by 4.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,454,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after buying an additional 93,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in DURECT by 11,306.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,271,552 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,404 shares in the last quarter. 51.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $1.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65. The company has a market cap of $298.02 million, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.26. DURECT Co. has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $2.95.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 65.09% and a negative net margin of 257.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DURECT Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

