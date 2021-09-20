Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 350 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,789,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,770,000 after purchasing an additional 125,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 76,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.47.

ABBV traded down $1.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.27. The stock had a trading volume of 159,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,056,520. The stock has a market cap of $187.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $121.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.27 and a 200-day moving average of $112.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

