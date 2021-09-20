Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Reduces Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 16.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,281,898,000 after buying an additional 4,339,477 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,439,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,028,498,000 after buying an additional 252,442 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,006,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,136,150,000 after buying an additional 658,579 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chevron by 13.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,136,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,795,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,532 shares in the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,395,944. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.12 and a 200-day moving average of $103.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.16 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.29.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

