Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 149,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,932,000 after acquiring an additional 12,206 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Truist cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Argus cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded down $2.66 on Monday, reaching $76.90. 125,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,436,570. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.45. The company has a market cap of $59.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

