Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,034,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,869,110,000 after acquiring an additional 412,694 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,889,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,160,478,000 after acquiring an additional 141,483 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,591,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,246,559,000 after acquiring an additional 70,050 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,131,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,004,154,000 after acquiring an additional 151,301 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,850,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $935,830,000 after acquiring an additional 25,504 shares during the period.

IWF stock traded down $6.18 on Monday, reaching $280.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,740. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.37. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $204.55 and a 12-month high of $293.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

