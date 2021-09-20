NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target Cut to C$31.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price target reduced by research analysts at TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.22% from the stock’s current price.

NFI has been the topic of a number of other reports. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. CIBC decreased their price objective on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.78.

NFI traded down C$6.59 on Monday, hitting C$23.27. 1,224,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,724. NFI Group has a 52 week low of C$14.97 and a 52 week high of C$32.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion and a PE ratio of -176.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.07.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

