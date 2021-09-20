NextDAO Market Capitalization Achieves $3.00 Million (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Over the last week, NextDAO has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One NextDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NextDAO has a total market cap of $3.00 million and $448,177.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NextDAO alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002118 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00065935 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00055246 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.79 or 0.00173896 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00111232 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NextDAO is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,139,485,584 coins and its circulating supply is 2,099,253,475 coins. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NextDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NextDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.