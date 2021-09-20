NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.
NHF opened at $14.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.02. NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $8.33 and a 12-month high of $15.25.
In other news, EVP Dustin David Norris bought 12,500 shares of NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $174,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James D. Dondero bought 25,987 shares of NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $394,482.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 59,657 shares of company stock valued at $874,986.
NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile
NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
