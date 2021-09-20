NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

NHF opened at $14.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.02. NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $8.33 and a 12-month high of $15.25.

In other news, EVP Dustin David Norris bought 12,500 shares of NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $174,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James D. Dondero bought 25,987 shares of NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $394,482.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 59,657 shares of company stock valued at $874,986.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

