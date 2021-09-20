NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NexImmune Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body’s own T cells to generate a specific, potent and durable immune response that mimics natural biology. NexImmune Inc. is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md. “

Shares of NASDAQ:NEXI opened at $15.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day moving average of $16.54. The company has a market cap of $361.14 million and a PE ratio of -0.60. NexImmune has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54). On average, research analysts predict that NexImmune will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NexImmune by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in NexImmune by 266.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NexImmune by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 47,260 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NexImmune by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 11,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexImmune by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 155,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.91% of the company’s stock.

About NexImmune

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

