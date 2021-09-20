NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) & Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) Critical Review

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) and Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.7% of NewMarket shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.9% of Origin Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of NewMarket shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of Origin Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NewMarket and Origin Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewMarket $2.01 billion 1.76 $270.57 million N/A N/A Origin Materials N/A N/A -$130,000.00 N/A N/A

NewMarket has higher revenue and earnings than Origin Materials.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for NewMarket and Origin Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NewMarket 0 0 0 0 N/A Origin Materials 0 2 0 0 2.00

Origin Materials has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.95%. Given Origin Materials’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Origin Materials is more favorable than NewMarket.

Profitability

This table compares NewMarket and Origin Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewMarket 12.94% 36.19% 13.09% Origin Materials N/A 11.95% 1.27%

Summary

NewMarket beats Origin Materials on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead. It manages properties owned in Virginia and also provides various administrative services. NewMarket was founded on February 11, 1887 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

About Origin Materials

Origin Materials, Inc. operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

