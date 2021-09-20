New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 36,451 Shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,451 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Selecta Biosciences were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SELB. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $453,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 195,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,242,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,246,000 after purchasing an additional 767,763 shares during the period. 45.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Selecta Biosciences stock opened at $4.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.10 million, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.02. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $5.70.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.83 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

In related news, Director Timothy C. Barabe acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,052. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SELB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB).

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.