New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of KemPharm at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMPH. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 21.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Travis C. Mickle acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,271 shares in the company, valued at $305,697.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,305 shares of company stock valued at $47,754. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KemPharm stock opened at $9.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $319.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 3.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average of $10.48. KemPharm, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $22.08.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.63). KemPharm had a positive return on equity of 22.87% and a negative net margin of 42.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that KemPharm, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KemPharm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

