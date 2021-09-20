New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New $296,000 Investment in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Inotiv at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Inotiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 43.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Inotiv alerts:

NASDAQ NOTV opened at $35.09 on Monday. Inotiv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $35.98. The stock has a market cap of $558.46 million, a P/E ratio of -87.72 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Inotiv had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inotiv, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Inotiv Profile

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.