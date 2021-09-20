New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New $288,000 Investment in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in EMCORE by 35.5% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 793,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 207,876 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in EMCORE in the first quarter worth $252,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in EMCORE in the first quarter worth $200,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCORE by 190.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 116,317 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE during the first quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

EMKR has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on EMCORE from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on EMCORE in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.79.

In related news, Director Rex S. Jackson sold 17,000 shares of EMCORE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $127,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,641 shares in the company, valued at $680,713.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey Rittichier sold 20,000 shares of EMCORE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $157,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,024.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

EMKR opened at $7.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84. EMCORE Co. has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $10.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.27.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $42.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.00 million. EMCORE had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 14.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that EMCORE Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCORE

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It offers catv broadband transport and access; lasers and components; chip level devices; satellite RF fiber optic transport; wireless/distributed antenn systems; microwave components; fiber optics gyros, sensors, and navigation systems.

