New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New $272,000 Investment in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 359.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 378.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. 57.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

AVNW opened at $34.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.41 million, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.16 and its 200-day moving average is $34.63. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $43.76.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.35 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 20.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AVNW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Aviat Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.