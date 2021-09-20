New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $306,000 in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 60.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $134,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 563.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 132,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Oramed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Aegis lifted their target price on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, CEO Nadav Kidron sold 220,000 shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $4,424,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 648,573 shares in the company, valued at $13,042,803.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORMP opened at $20.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.08. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $23.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.54 million, a P/E ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 1.95.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.91% and a negative net margin of 680.53%. The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.