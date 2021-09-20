New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,797 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Immunovant by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Immunovant by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Immunovant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Immunovant by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Immunovant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. 33.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Shares of IMVT opened at $8.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.80. Immunovant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $53.75.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George V. Migausky purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Atul Pande purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 30,247 shares of company stock valued at $243,805 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IMVT. Raymond James cut shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Immunovant from $38.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Immunovant from $55.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunovant has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.