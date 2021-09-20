New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Raised to Buy at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Macquarie currently has $2.40 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of New Hope from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded New Hope from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded New Hope from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, raised New Hope from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.45.

Shares of NHPEF opened at $1.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25. New Hope has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $1.71.

New Hope Corp. Ltd. engages in the exploration of coal. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal Mining in New South Wales, and Other. The Coal Mining in Queensland segment includes mining related exploration, development, production, processing, transportation, port operations, and marketing.

