Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the August 15th total of 86,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,429,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NEVDF traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,478. Nevada Copper has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.15.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Nevada Copper from C$0.50 to C$0.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Nevada Copper Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of copper and other mineral properties. It focuses on the development of Pumpkin Hollow project. The company was founded by Brian P. Kirwin and Giulio T. Bonifacio on June 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

