NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing antisense therapies to address genetic diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes PATrOL(TM). NeuBase Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc., is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Get NeuBase Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th.

NASDAQ:NBSE opened at $3.92 on Thursday. NeuBase Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $12.89. The stock has a market cap of $128.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 121.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $82,000. 31.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorder. The firms pipelines include Huntington’s Disease, NT0100 Program – PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Huntington’s Disease, and NT0200 Program- PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Myotonic Dystophy.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.