NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Shares Up 2.4%

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) shares shot up 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.06 and last traded at $25.01. 5,480 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 364,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NTST shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist raised their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a current ratio of 13.09. The stock has a market cap of $969.76 million and a P/E ratio of -2,439.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.72.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 0.10%. On average, analysts forecast that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.94%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 3.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 1.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 26.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 6.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 84.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

