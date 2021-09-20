Nerve Finance Price Hits $1.40 on Top Exchanges (NRV)

Nerve Finance (CURRENCY:NRV) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Nerve Finance has a market cap of $64.54 million and approximately $999,168.00 worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nerve Finance has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. One Nerve Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.40 or 0.00002978 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00056418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.56 or 0.00127083 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00012570 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00047369 BTC.

According to CryptoCompare, “NERVE is a purely decentralized network that is open source and not owned by anyone or bound to any jurisdiction. NERVE Corp only sells shares in the contract on behalf of current owners. Each NERVE (NRV) token holder receives his share according to their share of outstanding NERVE (NRV) tokens. Each token holder can redeem this amount according to their token shares at any time. The GAS costs are borne by the token holders themselves. Everyone can decide for themselves when and how much profit should be paid out. As opposed to conventional stock, the NERVE token entitles the investor to a share in total revenue rather than net profit. That’s why investors are shielded from losses. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerve Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nerve Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nerve Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

