Neo Market Capitalization Achieves $2.94 Billion (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One Neo coin can now be bought for about $41.64 or 0.00095958 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Neo has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. Neo has a total market capitalization of $2.94 billion and approximately $564.57 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002102 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00065203 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00054634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.67 or 0.00174372 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.28 or 0.00111246 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Buying and Selling Neo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

