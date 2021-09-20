Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Trading Down 9.5%

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) shares were down 9.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.16 and last traded at $26.38. Approximately 6,610 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 478,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $522.85 million, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $152.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.03 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 55.13%. Analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 406.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,538,000 after purchasing an additional 611,991 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,938,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 181,965 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 51,518 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 697.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 151,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after buying an additional 132,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the second quarter worth $4,408,000. 22.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

