National Grid (LON:NG) Given a GBX 1,050 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

National Grid (LON:NG) has been given a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 1,020 ($13.33) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,003 ($13.10) target price on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) target price on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) target price on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,080 ($14.11) target price on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,039.85 ($13.59).

Shares of NG traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 965.20 ($12.61). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,458,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,807. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 943.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 917.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.54. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 983.70 ($12.85).

In related news, insider Nicola Shaw sold 69,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 930 ($12.15), for a total transaction of £643,141.50 ($840,268.49). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 48 shares of company stock worth $45,040.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

