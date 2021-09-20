National Bank Financial Increases WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Price Target to C$4.00

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$3.40 to C$3.60 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$2.90 to C$3.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.86.

WLDBF stock opened at $2.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.20. WildBrain has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04.

WildBrain Company Profile

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of content, television, and consumer products representation. It operates through the following segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. The Consumer Products Represented segment includes representation of internal and third-party brands.

