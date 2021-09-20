National Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 52,063 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 113.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 50.1% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.62.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $58.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84. The company has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.18.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

