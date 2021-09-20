National Asset Management Inc. Sells 40,165 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 60.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,856 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 40,165 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,810,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,505,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,067,867 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,599,712 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,692,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,128 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,513,198 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $870,890,000 after purchasing an additional 969,125 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 18,740,974 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $617,140,000 after purchasing an additional 713,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,289,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $569,344,000 after purchasing an additional 681,334 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FCX opened at $33.05 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.62 and its 200-day moving average is $36.98. The company has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.72.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

