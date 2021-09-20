National Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) by 65.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 29,841 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 4.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 13.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC increased its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.6% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 117.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 21.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN CLM opened at $12.89 on Monday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $13.81.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1602 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.