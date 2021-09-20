National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 394 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

JCI stock opened at $74.59 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $76.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

