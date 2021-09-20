National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 211 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $10,516,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,121,000 after purchasing an additional 362,576 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1,249.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,654,000 after purchasing an additional 47,060 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 734,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,351,000 after purchasing an additional 69,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 412,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on FLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.00.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $258.24 on Monday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.88 and a 52 week high of $295.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The business had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.