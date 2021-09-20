Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Acquired by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 502 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Natera were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,490,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Natera by 275.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 110,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after acquiring an additional 80,989 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 9.3% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 62,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Natera by 2.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Natera by 56.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 471,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,890,000 after acquiring an additional 169,250 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Natera alerts:

In related news, Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 24,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $2,954,751.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,118.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $550,495.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,671 shares of company stock worth $26,369,533. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRA opened at $126.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of -34.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.86. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.65 and a 12-month high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NTRA shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.27.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.