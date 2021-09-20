NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the August 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have commented on NNXPF. Raymond James boosted their target price on NanoXplore from C$6.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on NanoXplore from C$5.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get NanoXplore alerts:

Shares of NNXPF stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,247. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39. NanoXplore has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $5.67.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.