Nano Price Down 7% This Week (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $686.57 million and $27.16 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $5.15 or 0.00011300 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Nano has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,596.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,194.62 or 0.07006243 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.48 or 0.00367308 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $584.66 or 0.01282247 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.79 or 0.00115766 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $253.90 or 0.00556842 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $235.59 or 0.00516674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.76 or 0.00343805 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006711 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

