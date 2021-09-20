Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Stock Price Down 18%

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) shares were down 18% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.94 and last traded at $23.02. Approximately 1,995 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 296,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.08.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Nam Tai Property from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $841.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iszo Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Nam Tai Property by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 5,285,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,686 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Nam Tai Property by 432.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 91,259 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Nam Tai Property in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Nam Tai Property in the 2nd quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nam Tai Property in the 1st quarter worth $167,000. 29.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nam Tai Property Company Profile (NYSE:NTP)

Nam Tai Property, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

