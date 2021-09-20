Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Sells 1,068 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of The West raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,234,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,456,000 after buying an additional 604,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 44,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,374,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $164.87. The stock had a trading volume of 84,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,088,268. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $434.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.19 and its 200 day moving average is $167.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.