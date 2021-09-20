Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. The Travelers Companies accounts for about 2.2% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $5,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 183,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $788,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

TRV has been the subject of several recent research reports. increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.69.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock traded down $4.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $152.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,257. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $163.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.